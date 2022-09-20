As fall approaches, people begin thinking about sweaters, bonfires and autumn’s most popular flavor, pumpkin spice. But are we experiencing pumpkin spice burnout? Fire Department Coffee, a veteran owned brand based out of Rockford, IL surveyed 500 people over a 24-hour period in late August and found out some interesting results about the spice.

People are burned out on pumpkin spice – More than 1 in 3 (37%) respondents surveyed said they were already tired of hearing about pumpkin spice before peak pumpkin spice season even started.

The flavor that squashes relationships – 1 in 10 (11%) surveyed said they would consider breaking up with a partner if their views over the taste of pumpkin spice differed- with the majority of those (52%) saying they would consider breaking up with a partner if they loved the taste of pumpkin spice.

The great pumpkin debate – 10% of respondents admitted to arguing with a friend or family member over their opinion of pumpkin spice coffee.

We're passing on the pumpkin spice latte – Only 1 in 4 (26%) respondents say they prefer pumpkin spice-flavored lattes over traditional lattes.

This year's favorite fall flavor is another fruit – 34% of respondents rate apple pie as their favorite flavor when asked to pick from a selection of five popular fall flavors. Only 23% said their favorite fall flavor is pumpkin spice.

Survey Data Compilation: 500 American consumers ages 18 and older agreed to take an online survey outlining their fall flavor preferences and sentiments. The survey was conducted from 8/30/2022 through 8/31/2022 and the users were recruited by an AYTM poll. The margin of error is 4.39%.