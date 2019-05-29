Area farmers rained out from planting this spring

Clinton County, Iowa - Farmers depend on good weather, and they're not getting it.

A wet fall followed by what seems to be almost constant showers in the springs is hitting them hard, leaving little time to get breaks for the rain and plant.

Massive pallets of bags filled with seed corn sit in Bob Bowman's machine shed waiting to go into the ground.

He farms in Clinton County.

He told Local 4 News he has less than 50 percent of this spring's corn planting completed because the weather outside is making isn't providing the conditions needed.

Bob Bowman said, "I wasn't really expecting this, this morning."

More rain, more delays.

Bowman said, "There's a lot of dollars here."

Dollars that by now are generally in the ground and peeking their sprouts through.

Bowman said, "Right now I am out of dry fields or dryer fields."

Bob and his son farm a little less than 3,000 acres in Clinton County.

He said they were able to squeak out planting time in the dark of Sunday night until early Memorial Day morning before the rain returned.

Bowman said, "Barely finished it. It was not fit to plant, but I planted it anyhow."

The fields that have been compatible for planting are the ones with elevation, but the ones in lower lying areas, it's just too wet.

Bowman said, "Most of those have never been fit, this year."

He said the factors allowing planting are different from farm to farm.

Bowman said, "North of here or in an area that missed a few showers, and they were able to get going and get their planting done. I've got one good friend south of here who has not been in the field."

The ground has also been fed more water than it can handle.

"The soils in this part of the country take about 10 inches of moisture, and then they're full, and we've been full most of the season here. Any little showers here, the soil's got very little capacity to absorb any more," said Bowman.

The goal for many farmers is to finish planting by the end of May.

After that, it lessens how much yield they could harvest in the fall and the protection available.

Bowman said, "Full coverage crop insurance, which we pay significant premiums for, is reduced starting the first of June."

So delays, combined with a tough farm economy and concerns for trade.

Bowman said, "Very stressful to a lot of farmers, and I'm concerned about mental health."

And more of this doesn't help.

Bowman said, "Raining hard here now."

Once this rain lets up, Bob tells me it's looking like it will take several dry and sunny days straight before the ground will be able to dry out enough for them to get the planters back to the fields.

"Some of the wetter fields may take four, five days or more before they dry out. We've got some fields that have had some ponding happening for several weeks," said Bowman.

The latest USDA Corp Progress Update is giving more insights into what farmers are facing.

Iowa has about 76 percent of this year's corn crop in the fields, which is 20 percent behind the average.

Illinois is facing worse progress where only 35 percent of corn is in the ground that's 60 percent off what is normal.