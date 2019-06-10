Armored Gardens opens their doors to help downtown businesses with flood recovery

Davenport, Iowa - It's a home away from home for businesses still cleaning up and recovering from the record-breaking flooding. At least for a day.

Armored Gardens is opening their doors as a way to give back and support the Downtown Davenport business community.

Takeover Mondays have been allowing impacted restaurants and shops to do what they do best.

They get to serve their regular customers and people who want to give back by raising money for the rebuild.

Many locations around the HESCO barrier breach are looking at months more of work to reopen.

An owner of Armored Gardens told Local 4 News while the floodwaters didn't reach their business, it still hits close to home.

"First of all, we got extremely lucky. The fact that we didn't get impacted by water kind of instantly put my brain in motion to see what we could do to give back just because we are a downtown community, and we thought this is our opportunity to help," said owner Dan Bush.

It isn't typical on Mondays for one of Armored Gardens's owner Dan Bush to take down all the chairs, but the preps are being made for a night of lending a hand to their neighbors for the fifth Monday in a row.

Bush said, "It's just been so well attended, and just the energy has been really, really positive. People are really eager to give back."

It won't be Armored Garden staff who pour drinks at the bar or heat up the kitchen, Monday, June 10 it's Front Streets turn to make themselves right at home.

Bush said, "100 percent of the kitchen [sales] and 100 percent of tips go directly to the business and then 50 percent of the bar. So four weeks in, we've already raised $17,000 for local business."

The Monday Takeovers is providing the brick and mortar locations of restaurants and shops, most of which has been closed for well over a month because of flooding, a day to get back to work.

Bush said, "I think they [employees] all kind of miss each other, so it's been good to see them bartend and take over our kitchen."

So with the supplies delivered and the food is getting ready, for Dan, this opportunity is plating up good in a time of nasty clean up.

Bush said, "When you lose your job, and you own all these expenses, it's definitely a difficult process."

Dan said this is a time to put competition aside and be a caring neighbor because coming together is how they'll all recover.

Bush said, "We're all trying to bring back downtown, it's not just us. If they don't succeed, that means I don't succeed, so I'm really eager to get them back."

June 10th's Takeover continues through 9 p.m.

The sixth and final takeover scheduled is for Monday, June 17 for Abernathy's and Crafted QC.

Also, Armored Gardens is supporting local brews on their hundred different taps with Great River, Front Street and Bootleg Hill, which all sustained damage from the flooding, on tap.