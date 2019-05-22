Army Birthday Ball honors service members of past & present
Public is invited to attend ball
BETTENDORF, Iowa - The Army Ball in a time honored military tradition where we will honor the Soldiers of yesterday while also paying tribute to the Soldiers of today.
Service members have the opportunity to celebrate with the community and honor those that have fought for the freedoms we have today.
To purchase tickets, click here.
