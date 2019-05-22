News

Army Birthday Ball honors service members of past & present

Public is invited to attend ball

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 09:55 PM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 09:55 PM CDT

Army Birthday Ball honors service members of past & present

BETTENDORF, Iowa - The Army Ball in a time honored military tradition where we will honor the Soldiers of yesterday while also paying tribute to the Soldiers of today.

Service members have the opportunity to celebrate with the community and honor those that have fought for the freedoms we have today.

To purchase tickets, click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected