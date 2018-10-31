News

At least one in custody after multiple police cars involved in pursuit

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 02:39 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 04:42 PM CDT

At least one in custody after multiple police cars involved in pursuit

UPDATE: At least four police cars are at 2nd and Pine Street in Davenport. Local 4 News was first on the scene and saw police take at least one person into custody.

A neighbor says he was blowing leaves in his front yard when he saw a green car driving down the sidewalk at 15 miles an hour followed by police. Billy Graham says it hit his front steps, leaving a white mark.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected