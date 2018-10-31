At least one in custody after multiple police cars involved in pursuit
UPDATE: At least four police cars are at 2nd and Pine Street in Davenport. Local 4 News was first on the scene and saw police take at least one person into custody.
A neighbor says he was blowing leaves in his front yard when he saw a green car driving down the sidewalk at 15 miles an hour followed by police. Billy Graham says it hit his front steps, leaving a white mark.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.
BREAKING: At least four police cars are at 2nd and Pine Street in Davenport. We saw police take at least one person into custody. pic.twitter.com/p0uKQWfDY6— Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) October 31, 2018
Billy Graham says he was blowing leaves in his front yard when he saw the green car driving down the sidewalk at 15 miles an hour followed by police. He says it hit his front steps leaving the white mark. pic.twitter.com/MO9yDiHD0d— Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) October 31, 2018
