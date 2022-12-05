Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand has issued a warning alerting Iowans to a possible phone scam in which the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the Iowa Auditor of State Office (AOS).

A resident called the AOS Office on November 30, saying that they had received a phone call from a person asking about their mortgage. The caller stated that they knew the resident’s name, address and height. “The Auditor of State Office will never call you to inquire about your mortgage or personal finances,” said Auditor Sand. “We have alerted the Iowa Attorney General, Consumer Protection Division.”

The Federal Trade Commission has these tips to identify and avoid phone scams:

• Scammers may act like someone from a well-known organization or agency like the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration or Medicare. These agencies will never call you to ask financial information.

• Scammers often claim you’ve won a prize. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

• Scammers may put pressure on you to act immediately or pay in a certain way, such as by gift cards or Venmo. Never make decisions in a hurry.

• Never give personal or financial information to a random caller.

• Talk to someone you trust such as an attorney or financial planner before giving a caller money or information.

To learn more about protecting yourself from scams or to report a scam, contact the Iowa Attorney General, Consumer Protection Division at (515) 281- 5926 or email consumer.consumer@ag.iowa.gov. If you have questions about the AOS Office, call (515) 281-5834 or email info@aos.iowa.gov.