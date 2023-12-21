Augustana College has been named one of the top liberal arts colleges in the Midwest.

Augustana ranked #9 in the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking of the top liberal arts schools in the Midwest. The Journal says the ranking emphasizes how much each school boosts student outcomes beyond expectations.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized once again as a transformational institution for students of all backgrounds,” said President Andrea Talentino. “Augustana’s skilled faculty, our focus on engaged learning and our top-notch facilities lead to great outcomes for our students, helping them to grow beyond what they ever imagined.”

The ranking measures student outcomes, accounting for 70% of the final score; prioritizing the learning environment, accounting for 20%; and the diversity of a school’s student and faculty, accounting for 10%.

The Wall Street Journal has published U.S. college rankings since 2016. The rankings highlight student outcomes through graduation rates and graduate salaries and measure the value added by colleges.

Augustana ranked #100 in the Report’s best national liberal arts colleges and earned recognition in the categories for Best Undergraduate Teaching, Best Value Schools and Top Performers on Social Mobility.

