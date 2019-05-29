Multiple-vehicle crash on Iowa-bound I-74 bridge
UPDATE: The accident has been cleared and I-74 has been reopened.
EARLIER UPDATE
Avoid the Iowa-bound I-74 bridge. There is a crash involving multiple vehicles.
Check the traffic cameras at any time by clicking here or visit OurQuadCities.com/qctraffic.
Avoid the Iowa-bound I-74 bridge. https://t.co/bYuD9qXcRs #qctraffic pic.twitter.com/3TPDbFiWca— Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) May 29, 2019
