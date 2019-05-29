News

Multiple-vehicle crash on Iowa-bound I-74 bridge

Posted: May 29, 2019 12:09 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 12:37 PM CDT

UPDATE: The accident has been cleared and I-74 has been reopened.

EARLIER UPDATE

Avoid the Iowa-bound I-74 bridge. There is a crash involving multiple vehicles.

