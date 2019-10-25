Axis Hotel Opens in Downtown Moline

There’s a new place to stay and grab a meal in downtown Moline.

The Axis Hotel held its ribbon cutting ceremony last week. It took five years to finish the project. The boutique hotel’s bottom floor is home to the Syndicate restaurant, which is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and has a full bar.

Heart of America Group, who are based in Moline, enjoyed getting the chance to work on something close to home.

“…To be able to come from our office, just a few steps away and see all the hard work that’s gone into something,” Michelle Sparkman, their Marketing Coordinator said. “It’s really special for us to have it in our own backyard.”

The building has been standing for almost 90 years, and is on the National Register of Historic Places.