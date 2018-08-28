Back to school doesn't have to mean skipping breakfast
It's back to school time, which means families and kids are busy-busy. Sometimes too busy for breakfast and many say it's the most important meal of the day!
Hy-Vee registered dietitian Chrissy Watters joins Local 4 News to talk about some easy breakfasts to prepare.
More Stories
-
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities arrested a suspect in a Thanksgiving…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - After repeated food poisoning outbreaks linked to…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - Anti-abortion leaders are seeking help from the Trump…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.