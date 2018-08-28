News

Back to school doesn't have to mean skipping breakfast

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 08:22 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 08:22 PM CDT

It's back to school time, which means families and kids are busy-busy. Sometimes too busy for breakfast and many say it's the most important meal of the day!

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Chrissy Watters joins Local 4 News to talk about some easy breakfasts to prepare.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected