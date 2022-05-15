The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois recently received a donation of $5,000 from Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel to help fund their in-school leadership programs. “This gift is so appreciated,” says Diane Nelson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. “We depend on gifts like this from our community to ensure ALL girls get to be Girl Scouts.” The Girl Scout staff-led program is offered to girls at schools or partner sites where there are obstacles to becoming a Girl Scout. It’s a program designed to remove any barriers that would prevent a girl from joining, such as securing volunteers, paying the $25 membership fee or transportation. The Girl Scouts provide paid staff to deliver the program at the school or partner site, either during or after the school day.

Girl Scouts learn important life skills along with their friends through science experiments, outdoor activities, arts and crafts and building an entrepreneurial spirit in these leadership programs. “This is a costly program,” Nelson said. “The dollars will go far to teach girls life skills and introduce them to new opportunities. It’s about helping all girls reach their potential,” she added.