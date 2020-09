Three Jackson County farmers are still cleaning up after their machine sheds caught on fire. These happened over the past couple of weeks. Fire's completely burned down two of the sheds, but the one that survived got some help from one of the family's farm dogs.

"At 9:15 when I was getting ready to lock the house up for the night, I noticed our dog, our chocolate lab was not where she was supposed to be and so I took her back out to the garage and noticed that there was smoke coming out from under the west side of the eaves on our machine shed. She's out little hero. Dogs do what they do and they have their routine's and she was not where she was supposed to be. I was five minutes from going to bed."