Barriers back up as Davenport braces for more major flooding Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - It's time to brace for more major flooding in Davenport.

Those HESCO barriers are being installed again less than a month after being removed.

Public works crews started doing it Thursday morning on River Drive between Bechtel Park and Perry Street.

Local 4 News spoke with city officials.

They say they're still working on determining what caused the barrier to give way last month, but they're going to reinforce the barrier this time.

Some neighbors are still concerned about the crest.

"It made me nervous because barriers go up and it's kind of like a warning that more is coming," says Grace Wickwire, who lives in Moline but visits Davenport weekly.

The warning comes as the city is still cleaning up the Mississippi's last mess.

"All of the destruction that it's caused... It definitely worries me about the next flood because if it hits harder it's going to be a lot worse," Wickwire says.

Destruction that Harshad Bavdekar has seen before.

"Coming from Houston, I've been through a few hurricanes and floods before so yes it is a major concern. I have had friends who have lost their cars or have had floods in their houses and basically lost everything and had to get back on their feet, so I know how difficult it is, I've been through that," says Bavdekar, who lives in Downtown Davenport.

He and others worry that another round of flooding will set the city back again.

"All the businesses could be flooded over again, the parking lot downtown, River Drive completely flooded. I think it could be something serious again," says Steven Conan, who lives in Davenport.

The three say they were shocked when these barriers broke last month.

"It did surprise me. I thought we would have had taken better precautions," Bavdekar says.

This time, Davenport's public works director says they're taking extra measures by building the wall twice as high and deep.

Neighbors hope the barriers will hold and the river will show a little mercy.

"I don't think anyone has ever won a fight against mother nature, yet," Bavdekar says.

"The Mississippi is pretty big and powerful so it kind of does what it wants," Conan says.

It's something Wickwire, a Quad Cities native, has learned to accept.

"The river is amazing until it floods but it kind of wouldn't be the Mississippi without flooding," she says.

Crews are expected to finish the barrier installation on Friday. The river could get up to 22 feet.

