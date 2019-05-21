Beto O’Rourke takes questions from QC crowd

Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke took a turn in the hot seat Monday night.

He answered questions from Quad Cities voters.

The three-term Texas congressman first visited the Quad Cities area in March, where he spoke with voters in Burlington and Muscatine.

A crowd of about 300 gathered at Davenport’s River Music Experience Monday night.

“We sign the Equality Act into law,” O’Rourke said.

It waqs one of many promises from the presidential candidate in Davenport.

Michelle Royal kicked off the town hall asking the former congressman what he would do for her community, if elected.

“The last two years, the President’s been real tough in this administration on the LGBTQ. What is your plan to bring it back to the way it was?” Royal asked.

“So, day one of our administration we reverse transgender troop ban to make sure we welcome the service of every American in our armed forces and honor those who’ve served, so far,” O’Rourke answered.

Royal says she believes O’Rourke will deliver.

“I’m very satisfied with his answers,” she says.

“I believe that when he gets into office he’d do all the things he said he was going to do tonight.”

Caroline Christophersern says she was glad to hear O’Rourke say he would fight to uphold abortion rights.

“With the recent news with Alabama passing the anti-abortion laws, it’s really an important issue for young women in America today about how our president will view abortions and women’s healthcare,” says the Pleasant Valley High School senior.

But others, like Nathaniel Gavronsky, say they still has some questions.

“When they say medicare for all, is that medicare for all as it is now? What kind of changes will they have to make to make it work?” Gavronsky says.

Gavronsky says he’s seen every candidate who has come through the Quad Cities, so far, but he’s not hearing those details from many of them.

“If you want to talk about medicare for all, great, but I want to know what that means,” he says.

O’rourke heads to Tipton, Iowa for another town hall Tuesday afternoon, followed by a CNN town hall at Drake University in Des Moines at 9 p.m. CT.

