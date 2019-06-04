Bettendorf Be Downtown Event

A TRANSFORMATION IS UNDERWAY FOR DOWNTOWN BETTENDORF.

WITH THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE NEW I-74 BRIDGE, GROWTH OF NEW AND EXISTING BUSINESSES, EFFORTS ARE IN MOTION TO SPOTLIGHT EVERYTHING HAPPENING DOWNTOWN.

RYAN JANTZI IS DIRECTOR OF DOWNTOWN BETTENDORF ORGANIZATION.

Q1: YOU’VE BEEN BUSY PLANNING THE 2ND ANNUAL BE DOWNTOWN EVENT – TELL US MORE WHAT IT IS ALL ABOUT?

· Be Downtown is a free family-friendly two day event in downtown Bettendorf that is a celebration of art, music, and community.

· It kicks off on Saturday, June 8 and runs through Sunday, June 9th.

· There are so many exciting things happening in downtown Bettendorf, we are building for the future and events like these are so important in building a sense of place and encouraging community involvement.

· We are excited to invite people to downtown, celebrate the growth and have some fun.

Q2: WHAT ACTIVITIES CAN PEOPLE EXPECT?



· The event features live outdoor music – we’ll have local artists Rude Punch, Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls, the QC Rock academy and many more.

· There will be plenty to eat and drink with a variety of vendors, and our downtown restaurants and bars.

· We’ll have children’s activities – bounce houses, face painting and more going on at the K&K True Hardware

· We also have the I-74 Bridge Virtual Reality Experience – where you can get a glimpse into what our landscape will look like in the future.

· PLUS NEW this year – we are really excited to have the Quad City Arts’ 3rd Annual Chalk Art Fest joining our event!

Q3: TELL US MORE ABOUT THE CHALK ART FEST AND HOW PEOPLE CAN GET INVOLVED?

· The Chalk Art Fest is an awesome community event and they will transform the pavement of Ascentra Credit Union’s new parking lot.

· Artist will compete for over $1500 in cash prizes

· There is a new Youth Category award for kids age 12-17 that will compete to win $200 in art supplies for their school plus a $100 cash prize.

· And there will be community piece that anyone can take part in for a $5 donation.

· We are excited to collaborate with Quad City Art’s; it’s awesome to see the talent in action and the incredible works of art that are created.

Q4: SOUNDS LIKE A FUN WEEKEND, WHERE CAN PEOPLE FIND MORE INFORMATION?

· Follow the Downtown Bettendorf page on Facebook or visit the City’s website: www.Bettendorf.org

