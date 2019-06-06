Bettendorf High School student subdued during school

Bettendorf school district officials say a high school resource officer had to subdue a student Wednesday after the student became “combative.”

Parents were alerted via text around 3:15 p.m. that a medical crew was on campus at Bettendorf High School for a “medical condition” and that students were being kept inside their classrooms until further notice.

Below is a release from Bettendorf police:

At the end of the regular school day today, a Bettendorf High School employee observed a student damaging school property. When the student was approached by the Bettendorf Police School Resource Officer and Bettendorf High School staff, the student became combative. The student was subsequently subdued and transported to the hospital for medical observation. Investigation continues, charges to be filed upon completion.

No word on the student’s condition as of Monday evening.