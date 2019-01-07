Bettendorf man wins $50,004 Powerball prize

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. David Streets (Contributed photo)

A Bettendorf man began the new year in style: Freshly retired and winner of $50,004 in Powerball.

David Streets won big in a Powerball drawing last summer, but knowing that he’d soon retire, he said he waited until the New Year to claim his prize.

“I was kind of in shock, actually,” he said Thursday as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “I just kind of stood there and stared at it. It was like, ‘Oh, my, what are we going to do with this?’”

Streets bought a ticket with multiple plays on it for the Powerball drawing on August 1. One of his plays was just one number away from having at least a share of that night’s $185 million jackpot, matching four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. Another play on his ticket matched just the Powerball to win a $4 prize.

Streets, who previously worked for a wind power company, checked his numbers while on a work trip to Spencer last summer. He called his wife, Tracy, with the news, then texted his boss.

“(I) took a picture of it and texted it to him and said, ‘You’re lucky there’s not another zero there!’” Streets said with a laugh.

Streets purchased his winning ticket at Tobacco Outlet Plus, 2312 State St. in Bettendorf. He said he plans to use his winnings to purchase a new truck.

The winning numbers in the Aug. 1 drawing were: 5-22-32-38-58 and Powerball 26. The Power Play® was 2.