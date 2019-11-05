Bettendorf Moves on Superintendent Search

Bettendorf Community School District took the next step in finding a new superintendent Monday.

The board approved the plans by Ray and Associates to move forward on their candidate search.

The search should be narrowed to two candidates by February. Candidates will be offered up to $190,000 in salary.

The board previously voted twice not to renew current superintendent Mike Raso’s contract.

Three of the school board’s seats are being contested in the November 5th election. Incumbents Michael Pyevich and Paul Castro are running to retain their seats, while Gordon Staley is not.