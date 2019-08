You’ll be hearing more jazz in downtown Davenport.

The Bix Jazz Festival is this weekend

It kicked off yesterday with a porch party at the downtown library.

Don Estes and the Prairie Ramblers performed.

The jazz festival itself is tonight through Saturday at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center in Davenport.

There will also be free concerts at LeClaire Park in Davenport, and Bass Street Landing in Moline tonight.