Black Hawk College East Campus welcomes new school year with ag-themed competition

Galva, Illinois - Black Hawk College East Campus is heading to the Olympics by way of the farm.

This is the first year the college south of Kewanee held the agriculture-themed competition as part of the Agricultural Department's start of school picnic.

Aggies tested out their skills with hay bale races and roping competitions.

It's all to help new and returning students get to know one another as they start their classes.

Sophomore Cora Hill said,"What's really cool about this event is that absolutely everybody is invited, so you get to mingle with a whole bunch of new people and figure out who has the same interest as you or who might be really interested to get to know, so I think it's really awesome for that."

The college also introduced a new collegiate chapter of the Farm Bureau on campus.

That's to help students access more opportunities after college.

The picnic is also commemorating the campus' 50th Anniversary.