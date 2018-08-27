Blood drive honors local girl's victory over cancer Getty Images File photo of vials of blood, April 2005. [ + - ] Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - McCarthy-Bush Corporation is teaming up with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center on Wednesday, August 29th to hold a blood drive. It's also partnering with Koehler Electric to honor Sophia Koehler's victory over cancer. It will be at McCarthy-Bush on Wednesday, August 29 from 8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Fore more information contact Alex Dirck at (563) 344-3791 or (563) 441-2124.



On July 3rd, 2017, Sophia Koehler had a 105 temperature when her parents took her to the doctor. Her pediatrician ordered blood tests and when the results came back, he immediately sent Sophia to Trinity for an MRI. The following morning, the doctors were explaining to Sophia's parents, that she was "full of something" and needed to be taken to Iowa City Children's Hospital as soon as possible. A half hour later, Sophia was being transported by ambulance. The Children's Hospital confirmed that the scans were very concerning and Sophia was moved to the Cancer Unit. After biopsies and countless procedures, on July 5th, 2017 at 9:30 p.m., the doctors at the Children's Hospital sat down with Sophia and her family in a dark room and explained that she had Stage 4 Lymphoma Non-Hodgkin's Burkitt's. Treatment had begun before they had even given the Koehler's the diagnosis.

On July 14th, Sophia's body began to shut down and her parents were unsure if she would make it through the day. Her treatment included various methods, all very aggressive. Sophia completed her treatment and has been cancer free since the end of 2017. According to her family, Sophia is here today due to her strength, medical personnel, modern medicine, the Quad Cities community and life-saving blood products. McCarthy-Bush employees were touched by her story and inspired to give back.