Boat seized in Trudy Appleby investigation

Trudy Appleby

UPDATE: Detective Michael Griffin told Local 4 News that police have been monitoring the boat for around 1 1/2 years.

The boat came under new ownership, and the new owners are not connected to case.

It was seized two hours away from the Quad Cities and contains porous material that could still contain DNA traces even after 22 1/2 years.

EARLIER UPDATE

The Moline Police Department along with the FBI seized a boat believed to be connected to the Trudy Appleby investigation on December 19, the Moline Police Department announced Tuesday morning.

"As part of the ongoing investigation into the 1996 disappearance of Trudy Appleby, the Moline Police Department received information regarding a boat which may have been used to transport Trudy Appleby," the news release stated. "The Moline Police Department and the FBI transported the boat to the FBI Crime Lab in Springfield, Illinois where it is currently undergoing extensive examination by FBI Evidence Response Team."

The investigation into the Trudy Appleby disappearance is ongoing and the Moline Police Department continues to ask anyone with information regarding her disappearance to contact them at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.