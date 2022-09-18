WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday.

The body was found near 390th Street and Raven Ave. The female has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson, 45, of Northwood. Olson’s cause of death has not been released at this time.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations is seeking information from anyone who may have seen Olson walking in the area of Highway 65 and along 390th Street from Thursday into the morning hours of Friday. Olson was a white female with brown hair and was approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall.

Anyone with information regarding Olson’s death is asked to contact Special Agent Ryan Herman of the Iowa DCI at 319-217-1580 or rherman@dps.state.ia.us.