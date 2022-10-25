MARION COUNTY, IOWA — The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say.

Raymond Welch, 41, was reported missing on October 15th. The following day, his vehicle was found at Cordova State Park along Lake Red Rock. Authorities searched the park and the water last week but found no signs of him. His body was found on Monday around 10:30 a.m.

An autopsy will now be performed by the Office of the State Medical Examiner to determine Welch’s cause of death.