Boil order in Fulton

Residents in a portion of Fulton are under a boil order for at least 24 hours due to a water main repair.

All drinking and cooking water should be boiled for five minutes before using. Water is shut off for several hours so the public works department can repair the main. Once water is turned back on, the boil order will still be in effect for at least 24 hours as a precautionary measure.

Residents who live on 6th Avenue from 5th to 9th Street are affected.

Officials will notify residents when the order is lifted, but you can call 815-589-2616 with concerns or questions.