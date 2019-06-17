Boil order issued for Hampton residents
HAMPTON, Ill. - The Hampton Village Clerk tells Local 4 News there is a service line break on 12th Avenue.
Water is shut off for residents on 12th Avenue, from 4th Street to 6th Street and 4th Street A.
Those residents are on a boil order until further notice.
More Stories
-
NEW YORK (AP) - What's behind those hard-to-resist puppy dog…
-
Davenport Police are canvassing an area along Kirkwood and Pershing…
-
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Oregon is on the precipice of becoming the second…