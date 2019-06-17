News

Boil order issued for Hampton residents

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 10:05 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 10:05 AM CDT

HAMPTON, Ill. - The Hampton Village Clerk tells Local 4 News there is a service line break on 12th Avenue.

Water is shut off for residents on 12th Avenue, from 4th Street to 6th Street and 4th Street A.

Those residents are on a boil order until further notice.

 

