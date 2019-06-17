Boil order issued for Hampton residents

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HAMPTON, Ill. - The Hampton Village Clerk tells Local 4 News there is a service line break on 12th Avenue.

Water is shut off for residents on 12th Avenue, from 4th Street to 6th Street and 4th Street A.

Those residents are on a boil order until further notice.