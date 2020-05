A man has been arrested after a chase in Davenport this morning. The Davenport Police responded to a call around 11:30 AM of a suspicious activity at 9th and Gaines Streets. Police then converged on 13th and Myrtle Streets. A K9 led the way for officers who were running after a man they say had a gun.

Local Four News was the only station on the scene as police pursued the suspect. 20-year-old Quame Bennett was found hiding a child's playhouse in a backyard with a gun in his possession that police say was stolen.