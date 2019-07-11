Chase ends on Big Island after car shot in Moline

UPDATE: One man was arrested Wednesday after a report of a car firing at another car led to a police chase from Moline to just short of the Iowa border on Interstate 280.

Moline Police responded around 7:54 p.m. to several reports of shots fired from car at another in the area of the 700 block of 42nd Avenue Drive.

Several callers to 911 gave a vehicle description and direction it left the scene.

Within four minutes of the first 911 call, Moline Police located the suspect vehicle traveling on the Milan Beltway. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Moline Police initiated a vehicle pursuit of the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle failed to maintain control as it entered onto the ramp of I-280 westbound from Illinois Route 92, going off the road into a field. The occupants of the vehicle then ran, but were captured.



Tyler Walker

Tyler L. Walker, a 22-year-old, Milan resident has been arrested on the following charges: aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated fleeing/eluding a peace officer. A 14-year-old juvenile was also detained but at this time is not being charged with anything.

The victim vehicle had been struck by several shots, but no injuries were reported by the occupants of that vehicle.

EARLIER UPDATE: At least a dozen squad cars from Milan, Rock Island, and Moline along with K-9’s searched for a man after a chase ended on the nearby ramp to Interstate 280 off of Route 92.

Officers eventually found the suspect.

It’s not clear yet what started the chase.

We have reached out to police for more information, and have not heard back. We will bring you more information as we receive it.