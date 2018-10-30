Bright boost ahead for Downtown Davenport Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Thousands of dollars are being spent on changes in Downtown Davenport.

The city is working with businesses on a streetlight replacement program.

Older lamp posts are being replaced with energy efficient LEDs.

It's a roughly $200,000 investment that will be split evenly between businesses and the city, says Kyle Carter, Downtown Davenport Partnership executive director.

"It'll be less expensive to run the lights, it'll be brighter, safer, just better visibility," Carter says.

It's a chance that Devonta Dozier says is a long time coming.

"Since we are approaching 20 years in the new millennium, it should be more well-lit downtown with technology where it is," Dozier says.

He's been living downtown for a few months now and says the move would help him feel safer.

"I think a lot more people would be more comfortable with well lit downtown area."

The program also aims to make maintenance a little easier; right now, the city only owns about half of the streetlights downtown.

"About 50% of the light poles downtown are owned privately, which is strange," says Carter.

That has made fixing them a little complicated in the past, since the city is in charge of public right of way but many lights are owned by local businesses.

"I see it myself personally and yes I've heard it from residents, from businesses, 'Hey, why has that light been out for six months?'" Carter says.

That will also change-- Once the upgrades are done, the city will take over ownership and maintenance.

"We make a phone call to city hall, it gets fixed. Period. There's no complexity to that anymore," says Carter.

Installation of these lights is expected to begin this winter.

Carter says it should only take about a month to complete the process.