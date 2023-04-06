Easter is only a few days away and a traditional part of the meal is a ham. If you’re looking for a new way to prepare it this year, why not bring the heat?

An Instacart survey of 2,000+ adults in the U.S. found that 74% of respondents eat hot sauce with their food. Inspired by these results, the recipe developers at Reynolds Wrap have created Hot Hams-three spicy takes on traditional hams. These Hot Ham recipes include:

Hot Honey Ham: has a honey glaze with a spicy twist, sprinkled with red pepper flakes and topped with candied jalapenos.

Hapanero Chipotle Ham: features habanero peppers along with roasted chipotle peppers.

Buffalo Ham: all the mouth burning heat you love in wings, but on a ham. It even has celery sticks!

“While ham is an Easter essential, we wanted to challenge brave foodies and spice lovers to put a fun, fiery twist on this classic holiday gathering staple,” said Lisa Giardina, senior brand manager for Reynolds Consumer Products. “With Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil as the durable cooking companion you can depend on, families and friends can make these hams with easy prep, cook and cleanup.”

For details about the Hot Hams, including recipes, click here.