Bus driver, aide suspended after bucket put over student’s head

A bus driver and an aide for Stark County schools have been suspended after how they handled a student’s behavior.

Yesterday, school officials confirmed that a 5-gallon bucket was put over a student’s head to try to address a “behavior concern.”

The mother of the 7-year-old boy says her son has outbursts because of his autism.

The five-gallon pail is reportedly known to students on the bus as a “screaming bucket” for her son specifically.

The board of education will vote whether to terminate employment for those two bus employees at the next meeting, which is scheduled for June 17.