Bustos announces federal investment Henderson County Rural Health Center

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that the Eagle View Community Health system will receive over $1.3 Million in federal funding to help them continue providing care for Henderson County's rural residents.

The grant has been awarded through the Department of Health and Human Services' Health Center Cluster Program.

The Program is desigened to help community-based health care organizations provide primary care for underserved communities.

