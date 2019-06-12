Rezin mulls 2020 run against Underwood

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State Senator Sue Rezin, a pro-life Republican from Morris, could soon decide if she plans to run to challenge House Democrat Lauren Underwood, a freshman incumbent, in the state’s 14th Congressional District.

Illinois Republican Party officials tried to recruit Rezin to run against 22-year veteran Senator Dick Durbin, the second ranking Democrat in the U.S. Senate, but Rezin said Wednesday she remains “fully committed to exploring a run for the 14th Congressional District.”

Other possible candidates showing interest in the seat include state senator Jim Oberweis and state representative Allen Skillicorn. Rezin said she is not surprised the primary race is “very crowded because it’s a seat we shouldn’t have lost.”

Rezin painted Underwood as out of step with a district that has been represented by a Republican for 76 of the last 80 years.

“She’s with the AOC group in Washington, D.C.,” Rezin said, referring to Underwood’s fellow freshman member of Congress and progressive firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic socialist from New York. “They have a very progressive agenda that doesn’t match with the Midwest or the 14th District,” she said.

“Congresswoman Underwood has been the most responsive and pro-active member of Congress the district has ever seen,” campaign spokesman Ronnie Cho said. “She’s not distracted by petty comments criticizing her leadership, especially by someone who doesn’t live in the 14th District.”

Rezin resides in Morris, which is located in the 16th Congressional District, directly south of the district boundary.