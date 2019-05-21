News

Car hits tree in Rock Island, a man and woman dead

Posted: May 21, 2019 05:41 PM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 06:55 PM CDT

The Rock Island County Coroner confirms with Local 4, one woman and one man are dead from the accident.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a car that hit a tree.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near the corner of 16th avenue and 38th street Rock Island.

