Car hits tree in Rock Island, a man and woman dead
UPDATE:
The Rock Island County Coroner confirms with Local 4, one woman and one man are dead from the accident.
Stay tuned to Local 4 News as we continue to follow the story.
PREVIOUS:
Emergency crews are on the scene of a car that hit a tree.
Few details are available at this time.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. near the corner of 16th avenue and 38th street Rock Island.
