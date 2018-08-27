Celebrating 98 years of women’s suffrage

Women of the Quad Cities area were out celebrating their right to vote.

Sunday was Women’s Equality Day.

Two dozen female political candidates and officeholders attended the event at the Quad City Botanical Center, in Rock Island.

A young teenager tells us events like these are important for girls her age.

“In instances like this, I think its nice that everyone from the community can come here to interact together for a good reason,” high school sophomore Charly Heber said.

The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote in 1920.