Celebrating Women: The First Female Governor of Iowa Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Des Moines, Iowa - She's a small town Iowa girl breaking barriers.

Governor Kim Reynolds became the first female governor of the Hawkeye State in 2017.

It was an unforgettable moment for Iowans of all ages.

Governor Reynolds grew up in St. Charles, Iowa, a town of about 500 at the time.

Her father worked at John Deere and her mother ran the house.

"I never anticipated going into public service. I wasn't that 8th grade girl who said, 'One day I'm going to be governor of the great state of Iowa,'" according to Reynolds.

Little did she know, a job at the Clarke County Treasurer's office would one day lead to the governor's chair.

When the County Treasurer decided not to run for re-election, it was Governor Reynolds' husband Kevin that convinced her to run.

After winning, she went on to serve four terms as Clarke County Treasurer and was later elected to the State Senate.

She later became Lieutenant Governor and finally the first female Governor of Iowa.

"Seeing her shatter that glass ceiling was pretty amazing," said Governor Reynolds' daughter Jen Fagan. "My oldest is just unbelievably proud to be able to say, the first female Governor of Iowa is her grandma."