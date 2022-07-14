Central College in Pella, IA has announced this year’s recipients of full-tuition Kuyper Scholarships, Rolscreen Foundation Scholarships and the Thomas Ross Smith Scholarship, the most prestigious awards granted at the college.

Peter H. Kuyper founded Rolscreen Company, known today as Pella Corporation. The Pella Corporation and the shareholder family have been providing Central students with financial assistance through scholarships since 1952, supporting seven different scholarships each year to support student learning at Central. The scholarships include four Pella Rolscreen Scholarships, the Joan Kuyper Farver Scholarship, the P.H. Kuyper Scholarship and the H.S. Kuyper Scholarship.

Fred Maytag founded Maytag Company in Newton, IA. In 2021, the Fred Maytag Family Foundation established the Thomas Ross Smith Scholarship for students from Iowa pursuing a career in a STEM-related field. The scholarship is named in honor of an inspirational friend of the Maytag family, who worked at the Maytag Company for decades as an electrical engineer.

“Top scholars are selected from students who participate in Central’s Scholar Days held throughout the academic year. I am in awe of all the students who attended this year. Central attracts so many talented young people. In fact, the selection process is exceedingly difficult. We thoroughly review the students’ transcripts, academic rigor and their involvement in the community and school as well as their Scholar Day visit. Full-tuition recipients this year averaged a 3.99 GPA. They are excellent examples of the academic scholars at Central,” says Chevy Freiburger, vice president for enrollment management and dean of admission.

The following students with Central’s Class of 2026 will receive full tuition scholarships:

Grace Benson of Newton, IA, recipient of the H.S. Kuyper Scholarship

Madison Craig of Solon, IA, recipient of the Thomas Ross Smith Scholarship

Katelyn Freeman of Castle Rock, CO, recipient of the P.H. Kuyper Scholarship

Sophia Fritz of Brighton, IA, recipient of the Pella Rolscreen Scholarship

Alex Gast of Council Bluffs, IA, recipient of the Pella Rolscreen Scholarship

Ashli Harn of Waverly, IA, recipient of the Pella Rolscreen Scholarship

Emmy Holthe of Muscatine, IA, recipient of the Pella Rolscreen Scholarship

Katherine Morrison of Waukee, IA, recipient of the Joan Kuyper Farver Scholarship

Beginning in the Fall 2022 semester, every new incoming student at Central will receive a $1,000 Journey Scholarship. All scholarships are made possible by the generosity of donors.

“Central remains committed to the affordability of higher education. The transparency of tuition, combined with the fact that 99% of our students receive financial aid makes Central attractive. Our donors’ dollars make dreams come true and open doors for students at Central,” Freiburger says.