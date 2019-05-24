Changing Lives: Scott County Mental Health Court holds first graduation

During this graduation season, the Scott County Courthouse is holding a ceremony of their own.

This is the first for the nearly three-year-old Mental Health Court Program.

Mental Health Court Judge Mark Smith said, “Goal is to get them out of this rut that they’ve had throughout their lives, where they get off their medication, offend, go back on their medication in jail, get out, get off their medication, re-offend and come back to jail. That’s a vicious cycle.”

Three of its 17 participants finished the diversion program.

The program is designed to keep people with mental illnesses who find themselves in trouble with the law out of jail and prison.

“Participants usually come from the Scott County Jail. That’s the biggest mental health facility in Scott County. It’s an unfortunate situation due to the lack of resources,” said Judge Smith.

Local 4 News first met Keith Donahue in 2018 when he was working his way through the program and shared his story.

Friday, the judge called him one of the program’s most prominent advocates.

Not only did the program provide him with tools and resources to adequately address his mental health, but also access to housing and other personal needs.

“A lot of people come in without a toothbrush; they don’t have housing or any other needs and needs are pretty important to people. I mean if you don’t have a place to go sleep at night, it’s going to encourage doing things to find a safe place that may not be legal,” said Mental Health Court graduate Keith Donahue.

He told Local 4 that through the program, it’s all led him to this moment, ready to take the next step in his life with a firm handle on his diagnosis.

Donahue said, “I kind of feel like my life has started over.”

It’s been a remarkable nearly 20 months for Keith Donahue.

Donahue said, “Since coming into the program, I’ve not been hospitalized once, no ER visits and it’s really changed my perspective.”

Four years ago was the onset of his mental illness.

Donahue said, “I have bipolar disorder with mania episodes, Post-traumatic stress disorder. I have anxiety and panic attacks and major depressive disorder.”

And for the first two years, he was struggling to find the treatment and proper medication he needed.

Donahue said, “I was in and out of hospital twice a month. I constantly was trying to commit suicide because of my mental illness.”

In total, Keith said it was nearly 30 suicide attempts.

Then came September 17, 2017.

Donahue said, “I’d given up. I decided I was going to overdose on all my medications, and I also got my hands on some illegal drugs to overdose with it.”

But survived, only to wake up facing his first ever criminal charge.

“The officer, at first I thought he was the most awful person ever, charging me while I was potentially dying. Charging me with a crime, but no, he saw something bigger. He saw that this guy needs help and saw that I wasn’t getting it, so he did the only thing he could do in helping me by charging me which opened up the door for me to come into the mental health court program,” said Donahue.

Quad Cities Interfaith Rev. Rich Hendricks “If somebody’s primary problem is that they have a mental health issue, they need treatment for those mental health issues, not incarceration.”

QC Interfaith led the grassroots effort to form the diversion program in 2016.

And Keith’s pastor, a member of that organization, helped to lead him here.

Donahue said, “They individualize it to the person; they see where you’ve been. They sit down with you, find out what your goals are, and they work on small goals to achieve those bigger goals, and along the way, you start becoming happy again.”

And during this long and intensive process, Keith said for him it’s turned over a whole new leaf but still has a lot of work ahead, and post-graduation, he will continue to support this court by leading up a mentoring program.

Donahue said, “You’ll have peers within the program that will be helping others.”

The plan is to get it running in the next few weeks.

“There’ll be more of a support system and adding natural supports, and so it’s going to be pretty exciting,” said Donahue.

During the ceremony, Keith also had the charges against him dropped.

Keith told Local 4 in the 18 months before starting the program, he estimates his bill for hospitalizations and medications to be about $800,000 and much of that fell on the responsibility of taxpayers.

The program has a success rate that is slightly higher than 50 percent, which is in line with the national average for mental health court programs.

The program has also taken in 32 people since it started, but some people transition out for various reasons.

Administrators also calculate it’s saved taxpayers almost $370,000 since 2016.

The program costs about $75,000 a year, which is paid to Transitions Mental Health Services, which serves as the provider care coordinator.

The court also said all participants have accessed housing, had no new crimes, and take part in group therapy.