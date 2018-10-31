Checking in on sex offenders as kids flood the streets Halloween week

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Scott County is doing a routine sex offender search as Halloween approaches and kids are out.

Local 4 News exclusively traveled with officers to make sure sex offenders are following the law.

Scott County has the second highest number of registered sex offenders in Iowa at 418. Those sex offenders have to check in with the sheriff's office on a regular basis.

Deputies also make their own checks to ensure they live where they say they do.

Police are determined to catch any sex offender with an outstanding warrant.

One of those men was Johnny Gardner of Donahue, who's now behind bars. He's the highest tier of sex offender, tier 3, for having indecent contact with an 8-year-old child.

According to officials, Gardner then violated his parole, accused of domestic assault against his teenage daughter.

"He's one of our offenders who had something unrelated to the registry," said Scott County Detective Dan Grafton. "We're out here so that all of them who have warrants, [that] we're going to try to track them down."

According to Detective Grafton, once his task force has determined an additional charge, the judge then decides on a sentence.