Mark your calendars for East Moline’s Christmas on Main Street! The holiday fun takes place all day on Saturday, December 10.

There will be a free toy giveaway for children up to age 13 at 1033 Seventh Street (the old East Moline Glass building) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. The Winter Wonderland Walk takes place from 5-8 p.m. along 15th Street in downtown East Moline with activities, displays and warming stations. Santa will be there and the streets will be decorated with holiday lights. The community sing-along at Runner’s Park at 7:30 p.m. is followed by the Ugly Sweater Contest from 8-11 p.m. Contestants can enter at any bar on 15th Street and the finals will be at Hey Bryan’s, 1140 15th Avenue.

For more information, follow East Moline Main Street’s Facebook page here.