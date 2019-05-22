Churches in Davenport are commemorating victims of gun violence

You might have seen t-shirts commemorating those lost to gun violence on church lawns.

It’s an effort by 12 churches around the area called, ” A memorial for the lost.”

The t-shirts honor those who were lost to gun violence.The effort has been around since 2014.

Every saturday morning, the churches also have a prayer service for victims.

Each church keeps the t-shirts for a week then walks them to the next destination.

It’s in hopes of giving families some comfort.

“The fact that so many people are passing away because of senseless gun violence is just terrible. So it’s something we want to lift up and remember and also to let families and victims to know they’re not alone, ” says Katie Styre, preist at the First Presbysterian church.

The 12 churches are part of the organization called Punch.The t-shirts will be walked to Third Missionary Baptist church this Friday.