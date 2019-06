This weeks Foodie Friday highlights the Davenport restauraunt, Cinnamon & Sage.

Sous-Chef, Tracey Mcginn, brought several dishes for us to try.

Cinnamon and Sage serves fresh, seasonal dishes daily. The cooks prepare meals using local ingredients and also serve vegan and vegetarian options.

Cinnamom and Sage is located at 1115 W 2nd St Suite D, Davenport, IA 52802.