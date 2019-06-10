Civic awards given to police officer, firefighter

Rock Island honored two servicemen Sunday for their passions for service.

The Knights of Columbus hosted the 40th annual awards night.

It spotlights the outstanding service of one police officer and one firefighter of the year.

Officer Pat Ricther and firefighter Anthony Schooley took the awards home.

They tell Local 4 News the recognition feels great.

"We all do a tough job at the police department and I'm very humbled that my peers would nominate me for this. It's a big honor," Richter said.

"First responders aren't big on spotlight. We kind of all have our reasons for doing our respective jobs and we just kind of view it as a job. But it is nice to get recognized by the community," Schooley said.

The awards were followed by a dinner banquet and a performance from the Jordan choral group.