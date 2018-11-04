Class action lawsuit filed against youth coach Video

DES MOINES, Iowa - A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of hundreds of victims of an Iowa youth basketball coach.

Local 4 News reported last month, 42-year-old Gregory Stephen pleaded guilty to child porn and sexual exploitation.

Stephen was the former co-director and coach of Barnstormers Basketball of Iowa for athletes between 4th and 12th grades.

The lawsuit accuses Stephen of intruding on the privacy of more than 400 boys by secretly recording them undressing, showering and performing sexually-explicit acts.

It also accuses the Amateur Athletic Union and Barnstormers Basketball of negligence by employing him.

A press conference is planned for Monday in Des Moines.