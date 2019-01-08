Clinton businesses and community are showing unconditional support to First Responders Video Video

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton community is still mourning the loss of Lieutenant Hosette, who died while on duty, battling a fire at the ADM Plant on Saturday.

Yesterday, there was a 2 hour long procession for the Lieutenant from Ankeny to Clinton. Many neighbors and colleagues in the community showing their support by creating a memorial outside the fire station.

The community of Clinton was hit hard by both the death of Lieutenant Hosette and the injuries fellow firefighter Adam Cain is suffering. Local businesses are stepping up, like the local Hy-vee, who is paying their respects.

They've switched their cashier lights to red to show their support of the fire department. They're also offering free flower delivery services to anyone who is sending them to first responders or anyone affected in the community.

The flowers are red, orange and yellow. And with a purchase, customers are also given a ribbon to show solidarity. Hy-vee says they've seen a large number of orders already.

A florist tells Local 4 she's seen the community step up in this time of need.

"We have people ordering flowers who don't even know them personally but they have helped in some way, they have helped their mom or you know their sister or their daughter, you know they're the ones who are here for us," says Natalie Kershner, floral designer at Hy-vee.

The good deeds don't stop there. They will also be taking donations for the first responders at the cash register.

The entire Clinton community is banding together to make sure Clinton Fire Fighters know they're not alone.

A day after news broke about the two first responders, residents poured out from their homes to the station to pay their respects. Outside of the station, many left lowers, balloons, and teddy bears to show their appreciation.

The town hasn't suffered a loss like this in the last 30 years. That's why one resident says the news was unbelievable, but she says she thinks there's a way the community can rise above the pain.

"I was stunned and saddened of course like everybody was both my husband and i were shocked. Things like this just don't normally happen in our community. I think that we can only look to our faith to have any answers to the questions," says Renee Rickerl, resident who has lived in Clinton her whole life.

Locals who did not want to be on camera say they have not seen Clinton come together like this in a long time. They say that the continual outpouring support is what will help this community heal.

The Clinton Fire Department says they will be releasing Cain's current state soon.