Clinton Firefighter Adam Cain returns to work without restrictions

A little more than five months after Clinton Firefighter Adam Cain was injured during a call in January he’s back to full duty.

The Clinton Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday FF Cain has returned without restrictions.

As Local 4 News reported last month, he recovered enough to return to the station for light work.

FF Cain was on a call to the Clinton ADM plant when he was injured following an explosion and fell.

Lieutenant Eric Hosette was next to him and died from the fall.

The Fire Department added in the post Tuesday that they will “honor and serve the memory of Lieutenant Eric Hosette.”

Saturday, June 22 in Clinton is the 1st Annual First Responders Tribute Ride.