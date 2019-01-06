Clinton firefighter killed in line of duty identified Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Clinton Fire Department has identified the firefighter killed in the line of duty.

Eric Hosette, 33, was killed today while trying to extinguish the fire in Clinton this morning.

Hosette was with the fire department for 12 years and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2017.

Adam Cain is the other firefighter injured in the incident.

He is in critical but stable condition in Iowa City.