Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Update: The Clinton firefighter killed in the line of duty has been identified.

The Clinton Fire department has identified the firefighter as Lieutenant Eric Hosette.

Hosette was promoted to Lieutenant in late 2017.

He was 33 years old.

Another fire fighter, Adam Cain is also in critical but stable condition at Iowa City.

Original Story: A fire broke out at the ADM plant in Clinton, Iowa around 5:45 this morning when employees discovered a smoldering material in a silo storage bin.

ADM employees called the fire department to help assist with the fire.

Later, an explosion occurred in the silo leaving two firefighters injured.

According to an ADM spokesperson, one of those firefighters has passed away from their injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these brave firefighters. They put their lives in danger every day, and it's hard to express how much we appreciate their selfless help in a time of need," The spokesperson said in an email to Local 4 News.

Details are still emerging about the incident and Local 4 News is in contact with authorities and will update this story when information becomes available.