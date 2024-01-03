Organizers in Clinton invite the public to a forum on human trafficking in the area.

The Franciscan Peace Center, the Clinton Area Anti-Human Trafficking Committee and Living Peace 365, are hosting “Community Conversations: A Forum on the Landscape of Human Trafficking in Clinton, IA,” on January 16 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Clinton Community College Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Boulevard in Clinton.

Speakers who are actively involved in fighting human trafficking in the area include:

Deputy Police Chief James Ballauer

Corporal Joshua Winter, Clinton Police Department Representative to the Blackhawk Area Task Force

Officer Chris Robertson, School Resource Officer at Clinton High School

They will share their insights, experiences and knowledge so community members can better understand the local issue of human trafficking. There will be opportunities for open discussions and brainstorming for ideas on addressing and preventing human trafficking in Clinton.

“Community Conversations will serve as a platform to clarify misconceptions surrounding human trafficking,” said Marsha Thrall, Director of Programming at the Franciscan Peace Center. “By fostering open dialogue and understanding, we can collectively work towards creating a safer and more informed community.”

A representative from the Clinton Area Anti-Trafficking Committee will read a proclamation at the Clinton City Council meeting on January 9. Mayor Scott Maddasion will sign the proclamation designating January 2024 as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Anyone who wants to become part of the Clinton Area Anti-Trafficking Committee can attend monthly meetings held on the first Monday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Canticle, 841 Thirteenth Avenue North in Clinton.

For more information, email Marsha Thrall at mthrall@clintonfranciscans.com.