Clinton high school students supporting First Responders on the court

High school athletes have been sporting a special t-shirt at their games. Students say the meaning behind the shirts are giving them strength.

During a time where some are stressing about what college to choose from or who will win the next basketball game, these students were hit by another worry.

” You don’t think it’ll happen to your town then it does.”

But they say the support from the community has made it bearable.

“It’s just very different but the way the community has come together has made it such a big difference,” says Molly, sophomore at Clinton high school.

Athletes have been sporting these t-shirts in response to the tragic news over the weekend. Wearing them , basket ball player Molly says, gives her a different reason to win.

“It almost helps us play better. It gives us a drive to not only play better but even win possibly for the fire fighters and their families.”

That support has been heavily felt by Molly Chapman, daughter of Chief Jeff Chapman, Battalion for the Clinton Fire Department.

” To me it means a lot because if that was my dad which is easily could’ve been then that would’ve made me feel a lot better about the situation.. just knowing that like when i don’t have the strength that like people are there for me its like that helps out a lot,” shares Chapman.

150 shirts have been given to the station by Adcraft Printwear to help the families of Adam Cain and Lieutenant Eric Hosette.

The Fire Department and the girls basketball team will be selling the shirts on January 10th to raise funds that will go to the Hosette and Cain families.